1-year-old boy among 3 people shot near Walgreens in Greater Grand Crossing: police

CHICAGO — A 1-year-old boy was among three people shot Thursday afternoon near a Walgreens in the 7500 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police.

Chicago fire officials said the boy was struck by gunfire at approximately 1:40 p.m. near a Walgreens in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing community area.

The boy was grazed to the head and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Police said two adults were also shot in the incident.

An 18-year-old man was struck to the chest and self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was struck to the chest and self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

There is no further information at this time.