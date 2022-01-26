Man shot by police in Loop; 3 suspects in custody

CHICAGO — A police-involved shooting investigation is underway in Chicago’s Loop area. The Civilian Office for Police Accountability is investigating.

Just before 9 p.m., Wednesday, a shooting occurred in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive near Columbus, according to police. While no officers were injured, Chicago police said three suspects are now in custody, including one who sustained a gunshot wound.

Paramedics told WGN News a person in their 20s was shot. Chicago fire officials say first responders transported the shooting victim to Northwestern in serious-to-critical condition.

Paramedics transported a police officer, believed to be in his 30s, in good condition. CFD said a second male officer, also believed to be in his 30s, was taken to Northwestern in fair condition.

Police did not reveal what led to the shooting.

Two guns were recovered.

Gun recovered by police following a shooting in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive near Columbus. (Photo: CPD)

Gun recovered by police following a shooting in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive near Columbus. (Photo: CPD)

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.