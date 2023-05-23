CHICAGO — One teenager is killed and another is seriously injured after a shooting on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 104th Place. Police said a 14-year-old and 15-year-old boy were walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

The 15-year-old was discovered near an alley with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner has identified him as Jimmie Lee Goodwin.

The 14-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and graze wound to the head. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.