1 teen, 3 men injured in Uptown drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — One teen and three men were shot while on a sidewalk in Uptown Monday night.

At around 7:10 p.m., police responded to the area of Wilson and Sheridan on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 16-year-old boy and three men, ages 19, 26 and 31, were on a sidewalk when a vehicle approached.

A suspect from within fired shots and struck all four. The 16-year-old, 19-year-old and 26-year-old were all struck in the buttocks. The 31-year-old was struck in the shoulder and self-transported in good condition.

The 16-year-old self-transported in good condition and the 19-year-old and the 26-year-old were transported by paramedics to Masonic in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody as police investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

