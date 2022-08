CHICAGO — A man was shot in the neck in South Austin early Sunday morning.

According to police, a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck near the 4900 block of West Superior Street at around 2:06 a.m. There was a gun retrieved from him.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating.