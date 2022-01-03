1 seriously wounded, 2 others injured in I-57 shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting on I-57 near 119th Street late Sunday night left one person seriously wounded and two others injured, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting near 119th Street in the southbound lanes of I-57 at approximately 11:18 p.m.

Three people were transported to a local hospital, one with serious injuries and two others with non life-threatening injuries.

Southbound lanes of I-57 were closed near 111th Street for the investigation, with lanes fully reopening shortly after 3:45 a.m.

There is currently no further information.