1 seriously wounded, 2 others injured in I-57 shooting

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A shooting on I-57 near 119th Street late Sunday night left one person seriously wounded and two others injured, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting near 119th Street in the southbound lanes of I-57 at approximately 11:18 p.m.

Three people were transported to a local hospital, one with serious injuries and two others with non life-threatening injuries.

Southbound lanes of I-57 were closed near 111th Street for the investigation, with lanes fully reopening shortly after 3:45 a.m.

There is currently no further information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News