1 seriously injured in shooting on Eisenhower Expressway

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO One person was seriously injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said troopers responded to a shooting on I-290 westbound near Kedzie Avenue just before 10:35 p.m. Wednesday night. One person sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The westbound lanes were closed for an investigation with traffic being diverted to California Avenue before lanes reopened at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers have responded to 185 reported expressway shootings on Cook County expressways in 2021.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News