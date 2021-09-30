1 seriously injured in shooting on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO — One person was seriously injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said troopers responded to a shooting on I-290 westbound near Kedzie Avenue just before 10:35 p.m. Wednesday night. One person sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The westbound lanes were closed for an investigation with traffic being diverted to California Avenue before lanes reopened at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers have responded to 185 reported expressway shootings on Cook County expressways in 2021.

There is no further information at this time.