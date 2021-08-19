7-year-old remains hospitalized after being shot on the Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old boy remains hospitalized after being shot on the Northwest Side.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car with her son in the back seat on the 1000 block of North Honore Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a woman approached the car on the driver side door.

A verbal altercation ensued and the woman who approached the car took out a gun and fired shots at the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Chicago police said the boy was shot in the stomach and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was stabilized. As of Thursday morning, the boy was alert and speaking.

It is unclear if the two women knew each other.

“It’s heartbreaking we live right there. It’s right around the corner,” resident Megan Smith said. “You hear of it, but it doesn’t seem this close.”

So far this year, 259 juveniles have been shot in Chicago — up from 238 at this time last year. The shooting comes after 7-year-old Serenity Broughton was shot and killed in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue on Sunday.

Police initially said someone was taken into custody for the shooting, however, that is not the case. No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.