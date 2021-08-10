1 man killed, 1 seriously injured in drive-by shooting in University Village

CHICAGO — A 56-year-old man was killed and another man was critically injured in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Near West Side.

Police say the two men, 24 and 56, were outside in a large group in the 1300 block of West 13th Street around 11:10 p.m. Monday, when two unknown men drove by in a black Hyundai Elantra and fired shots.

The 56-year-old man was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The 24-year-old man was shot in the stomach and arm and transported in serious condition to UIC Hospital.

Police say the 24-year-old, a concealed carry license holder, returned fire at the offenders but it is unknown if they were struck.

The offending vehicle crashed into a parked car, and the two men ran off.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.