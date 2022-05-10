CHICAGO — One man died and four others were wounded following a shooting Tuesday in Back of the Yards.

At around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of 48th and Ada on the report of multiple people shot.

Authorities said one man was killed and two others were critically injured following a shooting. Two other men were shot and transported in stable condition.

Police did not provide any ages of the men. The victims were transported to Mt. Sinai, Stroger, University of Chicago and St. Bernard Hospital.

During a press conference Tuesday, CPD said officers were met by a “hostile crowd” and the motive was “specific gang members targeting one another.”

A vehicle fled the scene and crashed several blocks away, police said. Two weapons were recovered and a third was recovered at the scene, CPD said

Police are currently looking for the suspected occupants of the vehicle that crashed.