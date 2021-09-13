1 killed in shooting on Bishop Ford Expressway

CHICAGO One person was killed in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway early Monday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said troopers responded to a reported shooting on the I-94 southbound ramp to 130th Street just before 1:45 a.m. and discovered one person who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound ramp to 130th Street was closed at approximately 2:53 a.m. for the investigation and was reopened at approximately 6:15 a.m.

There is no further information at this time.

