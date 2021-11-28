1 killed, 4 wounded in Evanston shooting near gas station

EVANSTON, Ill. – One person is dead and four more wounded after a shootout Sunday night near a gas station in Evanston.

Around 7:15 p.m., police were called to the Mobil gas station located on the 1900 block of Green Bay Road following reports of gunfire in the area.

Photo courtesy of Evanston Police Department.

Details remain limited but police said they located five victims. Police found four of the victims at 1950 Green Bay Road. Police discovered a fifth victim at 1918 Green Bay Road.

According to police, a victim found at 1950 Green Bay Road, who WGN has learned is a male, was pronounced dead.

According to an #Evanston source, at least five people were shot at a gas station on Green Bay Rd. At least one person is dead, and three others are in critical condition.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/PDYHSxn05Y — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) November 29, 2021

A WGN News source says three of the four wounded – two males and two females ranging in 14-18 years of age – remain in critical condition.

Evanston Police confirm surviving gunshot victims range in age from 14-18, 2 male 2 female @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/kJF9bn7tmz — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) November 29, 2021

According to police, there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community. No suspects linked to the shooting are in custody, however.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.