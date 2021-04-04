1 killed, another clinging to life following Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO – One man is dead and another is fighting for his life following a deadly shooting in Humboldt Park Sunday evening.

According to police, a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old male were both in a vehicle traveling northbound on Humboldt Drive when two men approached the vehicle from the rear on two orange dirt bikes and began shooting.

The 19-year-old was struck in the neck and later died at the hospital. The 20-year-old was shot multiple times and is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (312) 746-6000.