1 killed, 6 injured in Auburn Gresham shooting; suspect in custody

CHICAGO — Seven people were shot inside a lounge on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning, with one person dying from their injuries, according to police.

Police said a 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a 24-year-old man inside of the lounge in the 1800 block of West 87th Street at approximately 2:05 a.m. when the 24-year-old man revealed a handgun and opened fire.

The 37-year-old man was struck twice to the neck and three times to the back and taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The perpetrator was also struck several times throughout the body and was listed in critical condition at Christ Hospital after being taken into custody.

There were five other people struck by gunfire in the incident.

A 23-year-old man was grazed in the face and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 37-year-old woman was struck to the back and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

A 38-year-old man was struck to the stomach and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 56-year-old man was struck to the elbow and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in stable condition.

A 33-year-old man was struck to the upper body and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in stable condition.

There is no further information and the shooting is under investigation.