1 killed, 4 others injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death and four other people were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said several people were at a gathering in the 7800 block of South Loomis Street just before 3:10 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator began shooting before fleeing the scene.

A 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital.

A 25-year-old man was struck to the shoulder and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

A 23-year-old man was struck twice to the right arm and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical ccondition.

A 21-year-old man was struck to the shoulder and was listed in fair condition before transport to Christ Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.