1 killed, 4 injured in Wicker Park shooting

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting in Wicker Park Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the people were in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at approximately 3:42 a.m. when a perpetrator traveling in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, striking five people.

A 30-year-old man was struck to the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

A 32-year-old man was struck to the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old woman was struck to the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

A 25-year-old woman was struck to the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

A 25-year-old woman was struck to the left leg and taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.