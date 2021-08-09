1 killed, 4 injured in Auburn Gresham shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

Police said two male security guards were working the front door of a club in the 8300 block of South Halsted Street at approximately 12:48 a.m. when they became engaged in a verbal altercation with an unknown man who was refused entrance to the club.

The man then revealed a firearm and shot multiple times before fleeing the scene.

A 42-year-old man working as a security guard was struck to the thigh and back and transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

A 40-year-old man working as a security guard was struck multiple times throughout the body and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Two men of an unknown age were struck once in the leg and self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital for treatment.

A 21-year-old man was struck to the chin and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.