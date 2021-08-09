1 killed, 4 injured in Auburn Gresham shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.
Police said two male security guards were working the front door of a club in the 8300 block of South Halsted Street at approximately 12:48 a.m. when they became engaged in a verbal altercation with an unknown man who was refused entrance to the club.
The man then revealed a firearm and shot multiple times before fleeing the scene.
- A 42-year-old man working as a security guard was struck to the thigh and back and transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.
- A 40-year-old man working as a security guard was struck multiple times throughout the body and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.
- Two men of an unknown age were struck once in the leg and self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital for treatment.
- A 21-year-old man was struck to the chin and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.