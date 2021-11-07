1 killed, 3 wounded in overnight shootings in Bronzeville

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating two overnight shootings in the Bronzeville neighborhood.   

According to authorities, the shootings happened less than half a mile apart and within a short time of one other. The first incident took place on the 4600 block of S. King Dr. around 12:15 a.m., police said.

A fight between a group of men inside a business on that block stemmed from one of the men initially stepping on a woman’s shoes. Police said a verbal altercation led to shots fired.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the neck, chest, arm and torso. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. 

The 27-year-old woman – whose shoes were allegedly stepped on – was also struck by a bullet. She was struck in the chin and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. 

It’s not clear at this point who fired the shots. 

A short time later, just before 2 a.m., a couple of people were found shot in the 500 block of E. 47th Street. One victims was found inside a storefront – the other was found outside of it. 

Police said the shooting victims were a 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman – both of whom were shot in the legs. Both were also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A man has been taken into custody for questioning. It does not appear at this point that he has been charged, however.  

Both shootings are under investigation.

