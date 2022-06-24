CHICAGO — One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Thursday near a CTA Red Line station on Chicago’s South Side.

According to police the four people were standing outside the station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette near the 79th Street Red Line station around 9:30 p.m. A man approached and began shooting.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and hand and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

A 40-year-old man was shot twice in the arm and self-transported to the hospital and is in fair condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the elbow and self-transported to the hospital. He is in good condition.

There is no one in custody.

Police are investigating.

Last week, a 46-year-old man was shot and killed at the 79th Street Station. Police said that man was at the entrance to the station when another man walked up and fired a gun. The man was shot in the chest several times and died.