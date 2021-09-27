1 killed, 3 injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the group of individuals were standing on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue at approximately 1:40 a.m. when an occupant inside a dark sedan opened fire.

A 34-year-old man was struck to the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old boy was struck to the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was struck to the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 39-year-old man was struck to the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.