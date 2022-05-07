CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was killed and two other men were wounded in a West Pullman shooting Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Police said two men were near the street in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown vehicle. A gunman exited the vehicle and fired shots towards the men.

A 26-year-old man was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man was struck to the leg and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition

A 64-year-old man who is believed to be an unintended target was near a front lawn and struck to the chest. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by area detectives.

The man killed was identified as Brandon Slater by his mother Diane Archer. Slater was an aspiring rapper known as ‘Benjee’.

Archer had another son, Sheridan Freeman, who lost his life to gun violence on December 14 of last year near 122nd Street and Stewart Avenue.

Archer was cooking and planning for Mother’s Day at the time of the shooting.

“I have to be strong for my four daughters, they’re all here,” Archer said.

“How can I do this again?”