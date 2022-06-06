CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in South Deering Sunday night, according to police.

Police said three people were sitting on a porch just after 8:50 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when several gunmen wearing dark clothing approached and fired shots.

A 40-year-old man was struck to the buttocks and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old woman was struck to the left arm and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A person of an unknown age and sex was struck to the left leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating the homicide.