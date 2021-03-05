1 killed, 2 injured in I-57 shooting: state police

CHICAGO — One person was killed and two others are seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 57 on the Far South Side.

Illinois State Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on northbound I-57 near 119th Street, when someone fired shots from a white car.

The occupants of two separate vehicles were injured in the shooting, according to police. The vehicles involved drove to the 22nd District Chicago police station for medical help.

Two people were taken to Christ Medical Center and one person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

According to state police, one person was later pronounced dead.

A fourth occupant with the victims was not injured.

No one is in custody. An investigation is underway.