CHICAGO — One man was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened in McKinley Park Monday evening.

Police said two men, one being 31 years old and another of an unknown age, were sitting in a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when they were hit by gunfire around 7:40 p.m.

Weapon recovered from crime scene. (Credit: Tom Ahern/CPD)

The 31-year-old man was hit in the body and taken to Stroeger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man of unknown age was also struck in the body and taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, a person of interest was transported to the area for questioning and area detectives are continuing to investigate.