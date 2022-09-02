CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the woman fatally, on South Side Thursday evening.

The man, 30, was standing outside a car near the 1600 block of South 79th Street around 4:26 p.m. Thursday when a someone in a red SUV drove by firing shots, police say.

The man was shot in the face, and the woman, 24, who was sitting inside of the vehicle was shot in the head.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medial Center and the woman was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, both in critical condition.

The woman was later pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating.