1 killed, 1 injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night left one man dead and another man injured, according to police.

Police said two 20-year-old men were sitting in a vehicle facing westbound in the 3900 block of West 16th Street waiting for a red light at approximately 6:30 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator approached the car on foot and opened fire.

One of the men was struck on the torso and back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in stable condition at Stroger Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.