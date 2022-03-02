1 killed, 1 injured in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed and another was wounded in West Garfield Park, Chicago police said Wednesday.

Around 11:15 a.m., in the 300 block of S. Kilbourn, police said two men were walking when an unknown offender opened fire.

One male victim, whose age is unknown, was shot multiple times. Paramedics transported the victim to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced.

A second victim, 22, sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and left arm. The victim arrived at Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.