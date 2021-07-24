1 killed, 1 injured in Southwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting near the border of the Gage Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the two men were inside a vehicle in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue at approximately 3:52 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.

The 20-year-old man was struck to the back and taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other man, of an unknown age, sustained a graze wound to the head and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

