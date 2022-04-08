CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn Friday evening, according to police.

Police said the two individuals were in an altercation with several people in the 1500 block of East 61st Street at approximately 7:52 p.m. when shots were fired.

The 29-year-old man was struck to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old woman was struck to the right hand and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.