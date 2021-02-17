1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at KFC parking lot on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men were shot, one fatally, in the parking lot of a restaurant in the Chatham neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of South Lafayette Avenue. Officers discovered two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a KFC.

A 19-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Another man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced on the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.