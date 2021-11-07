1 killed, 1 injured in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was shot to death and a 38-year-old woman was injured in a Near West Side shooting early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was standing outside in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street just after 12:10 a.m. when an unknown gunman fired shots from a dark sedan that was passing by.

The man was struck to the back and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 38-year-old woman was sitting nearby and was shot in the jaw in the same incident. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. She was not the intended target in the shooting.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.