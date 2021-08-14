1 killed, 1 injured in Lakeview hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was killed and a 28-year-old man was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Lakeview Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the two individuals were crossing the street in the 800 block of West Addison Street when an unknown perpetrator driving a vehicle struck another vehicle, which struck the two pedestrians.

The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 28-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition.

The perpetrator fled the scene on foot and no one is in custody at this time. The incident is under investigation.