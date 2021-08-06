1 killed, 1 critically injured in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed and another man is in critical condition following a shooting in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood late Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the men were near the front of a residence in the 6900 block of South Vernon Avenue at approximately 4:55 p.m. when they were approached by two unknown men who revealed handguns and opened fire.

The 27-year-old man was struck to the head and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man of an unknown age was struck to the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.