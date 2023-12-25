CHICAGO — A person is in custody after an officer was hit by a vehicle during a disturbance on the city’s Southwest Side Sunday night.

Police say officers were responding to a domestic disturbance between two people inside a vehicle near the 4500 block of West 59th Street around 9:24 p.m. in West Elsdon.

Once officers arrived on the scene and exited the car, one was hit by the offending vehicle.

Other officers were able to remove the driver of the striking vehicle and place him into custody without further incident.

The officer sustained swelling to the arm and leg. He was transported to Little Company of Mary in good condition.

There were no other injuries and charges are pending.