CHICAGO — One male is dead and another person is in the hospital after a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood early Monday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a male victim of unknown age was on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue around 4:55 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up, and a person inside the vehicle opened fire on him.

The male victim, who was shot in the shoulder and buttocks, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a second victim was taken from the scene with a cut injury to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition.

Police have no one in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online with CPD at cpdtip.com.

No other information is available at this time.