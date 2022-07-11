CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a triple shooting in Lawndale that left one person dead and two others hospitalized Monday night.

Police say just before 7:20 p.m., three men were walking in the 1400 block of S. Komensky Ave. when an unknown offender opened fire. A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and good condition, respectively.

Police announced no arrests in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.