CHICAGO — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash that took place on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View East early Saturday morning.

According to police, a driver, 36, was traveling southbound in an SUV near the 4300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when after changing lanes, an unknown driver in a white SUV traveling in the same direction, struck his vehicle and fled the scene.

Police say the male passenger, 31, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police are still investigating the incident.