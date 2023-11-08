CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 200 block of S. Cicero Avenue for a shooting.

At the scene, police found two men on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds by an unknown offender.

According to police, a 46-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right flank and the back, and was transported to Stoger Hospital in critical condition.

Another male victim, age unknown, was shot in the chest. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.