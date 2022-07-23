CHICAGO — At least 25 people have been injured in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

In a 24-hour span from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday, police tell WGN that one person was killed and another 24 were shot in a violent start to the weekend in Chicago.

The lone fatal shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday after a 34-year-old man and another individual got into an argument at a party near Lawndale Avenue and West Fullerton Street in Logan Square. After the argument, the individual pulled out a gun and shot the 34-year-old in the head.

About 45 minutes later, four people were shot in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard in East Garfield Park. Police said a black truck approached the group when someone got out of the vehicle and started shooting a rifle. All four victims were taken to the hospital where they are in good condition, according to authorities.

At around 3 a.m., two women were shot near West Division Street and North Dearborn Parkway in Gold Coast. Police said the two women are in good condition and one person is in custody in relation to the shooting.

Then at 2:30 p.m., three men were taken to the hospital after someone in a grey sedan opened fire on them outside of University Community Missionary while attending a funeral. Police said all three men are in good condition.

“Over 20 people this weekend almost like a holiday weekend,” said community activist and pastor Donovan Price. “[It’s] just a continuous flow of Chicago mayhem.”