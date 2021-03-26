1 dead, 7 others injured after South Side shooting

CHICAGO — One person was killed and seven others were injured after a shooting on the South Side early Friday morning.

Chicago police said a group of people were at a gathering on the 2500 block of West 79th Street just after midnight when two men opened fire. The conditions of those injured range from fair to critical. Ages range from 22 to 41. All of those shot were men except for one woman.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the head.

A 22-year-old man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot would to the knee.

A 28-year-old man was transported to an unknown hospital in serious condition after being shot in the abdomen.

A 28-year-old man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wound to the leg.

A 41-year-old woman was transported to an unknown hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A sixth person was self-transported to taken to Roseland and will be transferred to Christ with a gunshot would to the body.

A 32-year-old man was self-transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center and will be transferred to Christ with a gunshot wound to the back.

A 27-year-old man was transported to Christ in critical condition after being shot in the head.

No one has been taken into custody and the shooting in under investigation.

Several weapons were recovered at the scene.