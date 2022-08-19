CHICAGO — One man was killed and four others were wounded following a shooting Friday night on the West Side.

At around 6 p.m., authorities responded to the 3300 block of West Flournoy on the report of multiple people shot.

Police said five men, ages 31, 33, 33, 34, and 56, were standing outside of a residence when a vehicle drove up and shots were fired from within.

One of the 33-year-old men died at Mt. Sinai and the four other men were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.