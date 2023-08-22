One person is dead and three others are injured, including a teenager, after a shooting in North Lawndale on Tuesday night, according to Chicago police.

Officers say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

Police say they were called to the area just before 7:50 p.m. in response to a shooting that happened outdoors. Upon arrival, officers found several victims.

Police say a 25-year-old man, who was shot several times in the chest, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, three others suffered gunshot wounds including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the arm, a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the leg, and a 38-year-old man who was shot twice in the back. The 38-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while the other two are in good condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can also be filed anonymously.

Police say nobody is in custody in connection to the shooting and Area Four Detectives are investigating.