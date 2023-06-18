CHICAGO — One man is dead and three others are injured after shots were fired during a fight inside a garage early Saturday morning in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago Police Department officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the shooting in the 5400 block of West Crystal Street.

They found a 31-year-old man who was shot multiple times, according to police. He later died.

Another man was shot in the ankle and taken to a hospital in good condition.

Two other men took themselves to Stroger Hospital, police said. One man is in critical condition and one man is in fair condition.

During the investigation, police learned there was a fight inside a garage when a man pulled out a gun, started shooting and left the area, according to police.

No one has been arrested yet.

The incident is still under investigation by Area Five detectives.