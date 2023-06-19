CHICAGO — A drive-by shooting in South Chicago claimed the life of a 20-year-old male and left three others hospitalized, Chicago police said Monday.

According to police, at around 2:35 p.m., in the 3200 block of W. 79th Street, the four males were traveling inside a vehicle when occupants of a car driving in the opposite direction opened fire.

SEE ALSO: Minutes after reported Near West Side shooting, crowds twerk & taunt cops

The victim’s vehicle struck a semi-truck at the intersection of W. 79th Street and Columbus.

The offending vehicle then fled the scene, police added.

The 20-year-old male suffered a headshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The three remaining victims — ages 21, 19 and 16 — were struck in various limbs and taken to separate hospitals.

Four weapons were also recovered from the scene, police said.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene. Watch the aerial video in the player above.