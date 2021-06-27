1 dead, 3 injured in St. Charles nightclub shooting

Family and friends of victims of a shooting outside a banquet hall wait outside the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Sunday morning May 30, 2021. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. (Devoun Cetourte/Miami Herald via AP)

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — One person was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting at the Trilogy Nightclub in St. Charles early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to calls of shots fired at the club at approximately 2:03 a.m. at 2051 Lincoln Highway when officers discovered two gunshot victims outside of the building on a sidewalk.

Both victims were transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva where one victim was pronounced dead.

While emergency personnel were on the scene, a third victim arrived to the hospital via a friend. Both surviving victims underwent emergency surgery; one victim is in stable condition and one victim is in critical condition.

A fourth gunshot victim was driven to Copley Memorial Hospital in Aurora where they were treated and released.

There is currently no one in custody and anyone with information is asked to call the detective division at 630-377-4435.