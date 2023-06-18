UNINCORPORATED WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — DuPage County responded to a shooting in unincorporated Willowbrook which sent 20 people to the hospital and left one person dead, police said.

According to the Battalion Chief with the tri-state Fire protection district, at around 12:30 a.m. there was a shooting reported near Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane.

The DuPage County Sheriff confirmed that 20 people were injured with gunshot wounds. At least ten people were transported to hospitals while many others self-transported.

Fire officials said two victims are in critical condition. Fire also said officers applied a handful of tourniquets at the scene to the people who were wounded.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic with people running as gunfire erupted. A motive behind the shooting is still unclear.

WGN is actively investigating the incident and will update as new information is released.