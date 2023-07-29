CHICAGO — One person is dead and two more are in the hospital after a shooting that took place in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CPD said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Peoria Street and had three victims.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the face before being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. An 18-year-old male was shot in the chest and also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed as being in serious condition. A third victim, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in the foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where she is in good condition.

According to police, the 18-year-old was getting out of a vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain. The 24-year-old woman was driving in the area of South Peoria Street when she also heard shots and felt pain.

Police have no one in custody.

No other information is available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.