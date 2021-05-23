1 dead, 13 injured in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — One person was killed and 13 people were injured in overnight shootings across Chicago, according to police.
- A 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were injured in a shooting in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood, according to police. Police said the children were in the front yard of a residence in the 2000 block of West Touhy Avenue at approximately 9:05 p.m. when a dark vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside opened fire. The boy was struck to the left leg and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. The girl was not shot but sustained a laceration to the left arm from broken glass. She was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. The shooting is under investigation.
- Two men were injured in a shooting in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood, according to police. Police said a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were standing outside in the 9100 block of South Wallace Street at approximately 10:35 p.m. when they were each shot in the arm. They were driven by an acquaintance to St. Bernard Hospital where they are both in fair condition. The shooting is under investigation and there is no more information.
- A 49-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the 0-100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. when an unknown man exited a silver sedan and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the face and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect is not in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 20-year-old man was shot in the Loop early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking outside with a group of people in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when an unknown Black man walking by with another group opened fire, grazing his leg. The victim said he did not know anyone in the group he was with and refused medical treatment. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation. The suspect was described as a Black man with a black hooded sweatshirt and ski mask.
- A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the boy was walking in the 4100 block of West Arthington Street at approximately 1:20 a.m. when an unknown occupant inside a passing black vehicle opened fire, striking him in the leg. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 28-year-old woman was shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was walking to her car in the 7300 block of South Prairie Avenue just before 1:35 a.m. when an unknown man attempted to speak to her. The victim entered the front passenger side of her sister’s car. As the car began to move, the man fired several shots towards the car, striking the victim. The woman sustained 8 gunshot wounds throughout the body and was listed in critical condition before transport to University of Chicago Hospital. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 35-year-old woman was shot in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood, according to police. Police said the woman was among a group of people that got into a verbal altercation with another group in the 200 block of West Illinois Street just after 1:30 a.m. before an unknown man opened fire, striking the woman in the lower back. The woman was reported to be in serious condition and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Police said it is unclear if the woman was the intended target in the shooting. The suspect was placed into custody minutes after shooting in the 300 block of West Illinois Street.
- An 18-year-old man was shot in the city’s Near South Side neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing in front of a restaurant in the 10-100 block of East Cermak Road when three unknown occupants inside a dark SUV opened fire. The man was struck five times throughout the body and was listed in stable condition before transport to Mercy Hospital. The victim said the SUV circled the block several times before the occupants began shooting. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 24-year-old woman was shot in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street just after 1:30 a.m. when shots were fired. The woman was reported in good condition and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right calf. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s New City neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. when an unknown person wearing all black exited the passenger side of a white SUV and opened fire, striking the man twice in the hand. The victim was reported to be in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 54-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Douglas neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was outside with a small group of people in the 2900 block of South State Street at approximately 2:23 a.m. when she heard shots and felt pain. The woman said she didn’t know where the shots came from. She was listed in fair condition and transported to University of Chicago Hospital. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 17-year-old boy was shot in Chicago’s New City neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the boy was in the 5300 block of South Justine Avenue at approximately 4:38 a.m. when he sustained one gunshot wound to the hand. The boy was listed in stable condition at the University of Chicago Hospital and was uncooperative about details regarding a suspect. The shooting is under investigation and no one is in custody.