CHICAGO — Two people were shot, one was killed, in a South Side shooting, according to police.

Chicago police responded to shots fired on the 10400 block of South Emerald Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday night.

A man and a woman were sitting in a parked car when occupants in a dark colored sedan pulled up next to them and fired shots.

A 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the torso and arm was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 33-year-old woman was transported to the same hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm.

There is no one in custody and detectives are investigating.