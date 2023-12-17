CHICAGO — A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on the city’s West Side on Sunday.

According to Chicago police, the deadly shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue in Garfield Park.

Officers say they were called to the scene after receiving a gunshot detection alert and when they arrived, they found an unresponsive 28-year-old man who had suffered several gunshots.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police a second unidentified man suffered a graze wound to his face, but refused medical treatment on the scene and was uncooperative with officers during an initial investigation.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and an investigation is underway.

Authorities say no arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.